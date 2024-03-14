Thursday, March 14, 2024
Company NewsLeasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

Johnny Rockets to Open 20 New Texas Restaurants Over Next Decade

by Taylor Williams

LOS ANGELES — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., the Los Angeles-based parent company of 17 restaurant concepts, has inked a new development deal to open 20 new Johnny Rockets restaurants across Texas over the next 10 years. The locations were not disclosed, but the first restaurant is set to open sometime this year. The new locations will open in partnership with Brame Holdings LLC, a San Antonio-based private investment company with a portfolio of franchised restaurant and automotive stores.

