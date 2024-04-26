Friday, April 26, 2024
Johnson Brothers Breaks Ground on 625,000 SF Industrial Facility in Garner, North Carolina

by John Nelson

GARNER, N.C. — Johnson Brothers Mutual Distributing, a wine and beer distributor, has broken ground on a 625,000-square-foot industrial building in Garner, a southern suburb of Raleigh. Upon completion, the property will feature 40-foot clear heights with dock-high, drive-in doors and trailer parking.

Johnson Brothers plans to relocate and occupy 420,000 square feet at the development in early 2026. Jim Allaire and Alexis Lambeth of Foundry Commercial will lease the remaining 205,000 square feet. LS3P designed the project, and Evans is the general contractor, with DCI serving as project manager.

