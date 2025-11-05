Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Johnson Brothers of Texas Signs 11,250 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Johnson Brothers of Texas Inc., a distributor of alcoholic beverages, has signed an 11,250-square-foot industrial lease in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 3340 Greens Road was built in 1997 and totals 126,968 square feet. Ryan Hartsell of locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jack Rathe and Natalie Gilbert of Stream Realty Partners, along with internal agent Kyle Whieldon, represented the landlord, Prologis.

