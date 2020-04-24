REBusinessOnline

Johnson Controls Inks 29,954 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — Johnson Controls, a supplier of fire, HVAC and security equipment for buildings, has signed a 29,954-square-foot industrial lease in metro Houston. The company is taking space at a newly built facility located at 4111 Greenshadow Drive in the eastern suburb of Pasadena. Carlton Anderson of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Reed Vestal and Taylor Schmidt of Lee & Associates represented the owner and developer, VIGAVI Realty LLC.

