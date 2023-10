HOUSTON — Johnson Controls, a provider of HVAC systems and equipment, has signed a 43,000-square-foot industrial lease in southwest Houston. The tenant is taking space at The Business Center at Five Corners, a five-building, 550,000-square-foot development by Levey Group. Joseph Smith, Nathan Wynne and Savannah Smith of CBRE represented Levey Group in the lease negotiations. Boomer White, also with CBRE, represented the tenant. The Business Center at Five Corners is now fully leased.