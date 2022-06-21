REBusinessOnline

Johnson Controls to Open 123,000 SF Industrial Facility in Weslaco, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

WESLACO, TEXAS — Johnson Controls, a manufacturer and distributor of building products and equipment, will open a 123,000-square-foot industrial facility in the Rio Grande Valley city of Weslaco. The facility, which is scheduled to open late in the fourth quarter, sits on a 2.3-acre site and includes assembly, distribution and office space. The move is expected to add about 100 new jobs to the local economy. The company’s initial investment in Weslaco is approximately $5.5 million.

