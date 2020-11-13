REBusinessOnline

Johnson Development to Build 129,450 SF Industrial Project in Arlington

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Forum-Commerce-Center-Arlington

Forum Commerce Center in Arlington is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2021.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — South Carolina-based Johnson Development Associates Inc. will build Forum Commerce Center, a 129,450-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the Great Southwest submarket in Arlington. Building features will include a cross-dock configuration, 32-foot clear heights, 24 dock doors, 84 car parking spaces (expandable) and nine trailer parking stalls. Cushman & Wakefield is handling leasing of the project, which is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2021.

