Johnson Development to Build 129,450 SF Spec Industrial Project in Arlington
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — South Carolina-based Johnson Development Associates Inc. will build Forum Commerce Center, a 129,450-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located in the Great Southwest submarket in Arlington. Building features will include a cross-dock configuration, 32-foot clear heights, 24 dock doors, 84 car parking spaces (expandable) and nine trailer parking stalls. Cushman & Wakefield is handling leasing of the project, which is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2021.
