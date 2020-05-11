Johnson Development to Build VA Outpatient Clinic in Tyler, Texas
TYLER, TEXAS — Alabama-based Johnson Development will build a VA Outpatient Clinic in Tyler, a city located about 100 miles east of Dallas. BL Harbert is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to carry a construction timeline of 16 to 22 months. Gabriel Silverstein and Louis D’Lando of SVN | Angelic structured and placed construction financing for the project, which will be developed as part of a quintet of VA Outpatient Clinics in Texas, Florida, Michigan and Missouri that will collectively span more than 303,000 square feet.
