Joint Partnership Sells 243,232 SF Industrial Building in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A joint partnership between a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, Gardner Batt and BCG Holdings has completed the disposition of a newly constructed industrial building on 32 acres within Mountain View Industrial Park in Salt Lake City. A global investment manager acquired the Class A asset for an undisclosed price.

A logistics company fully preleased the 243,232-square-foot building prior to its delivery in November 2023. The asset is part of Phase II of Mountain View Industrial Park, a multi-building, multi-phase warehouse and distribution project totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet.

The second phase consists of the 243,232-square-foot Building C and the 179,400-square-foot Building B, both of which were completed in late 2023. Phase I featured an 833,280-square-foot building that was completed in 2022. The partnership acquired the 92-acre site at 300 South and 5960 West, where the entire project sits, in October 2020.

Mountain View Industrial Park features offices finished to suit, 32-foot clear heights, abundant dock loading, heavy power, clerestory windows, skylights throughout the warehouse areas and ample trailer parking.

Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Jeffrey Cole and Matthew Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller in the transaction. The firm’s Tom Freeman, Travis Healey and Jeremy Terry provided local market advisory and led leasing efforts for the project.