Building C at Mountain View Industrial Park in Salt Lake City features 243,232 square feet of industrial space.
Joint Partnership Sells 243,232 SF Industrial Building in Salt Lake City

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — A joint partnership between a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, Gardner Batt and BCG Holdings has completed the disposition of a newly constructed industrial building on 32 acres within Mountain View Industrial Park in Salt Lake City. A global investment manager acquired the Class A asset for an undisclosed price.

A logistics company fully preleased the 243,232-square-foot building prior to its delivery in November 2023. The asset is part of Phase II of Mountain View Industrial Park, a multi-building, multi-phase warehouse and distribution project totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet.

The second phase consists of the 243,232-square-foot Building C and the 179,400-square-foot Building B, both of which were completed in late 2023. Phase I featured an 833,280-square-foot building that was completed in 2022. The partnership acquired the 92-acre site at 300 South and 5960 West, where the entire project sits, in October 2020.

Mountain View Industrial Park features offices finished to suit, 32-foot clear heights, abundant dock loading, heavy power, clerestory windows, skylights throughout the warehouse areas and ample trailer parking.

Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Jeffrey Cole and Matthew Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller in the transaction. The firm’s Tom Freeman, Travis Healey and Jeremy Terry provided local market advisory and led leasing efforts for the project.

