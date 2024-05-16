Joint Venture Acquires 107,564 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial Building in San Diego for $26.5M

SAN DIEGO — A joint venture between Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Nuveen has purchased 7949 Stromesa Court, an industrial building in San Diego’s Miramar submarket, from an undisclosed seller for $26.5 million.

Situated on 5.3 acres, the single-story, 107,564-square-foot building was 95 percent leased to 12 tenants. The property features grade- and dock-level loading, 22-foot warehouse clear heights and the ability to accommodate 53-foot truck trailers.

Evan McDonald and Kurtis Blanchard of Colliers represented the buyer, while Dean Asaro of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the transaction.