Joint Venture Acquires 1,156-Bed Value-Add Student Housing Community Near Brigham Young University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Student Housing, Utah, Western

Lodges-Glenwood-Provo-UT

Shared amenities at The Lodges at Glenwood in Provo, Utah, include a swimming pool.

PROVO, UTAH — A joint venture between investment affiliates of Redstone, MJW Investments and MHE Enterprises has acquired The Lodges at Glenwood, a 1,156-bed student housing community located near Brigham Young University in Utah.

The community offers a mix of studio, one- and three-bedroom units. Communal amenities include a study area, swimming pool and spa, volleyball court, gaming tables, cabanas and barbecue grill.

Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of CBRE secured acquisition financing for the property through a prominent life insurance company. Significant renovations are planned for the community, details of which were undisclosed. The seller and price were also undisclosed.

