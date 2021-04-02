Joint Venture Acquires 1,156-Bed Value-Add Student Housing Community Near Brigham Young University
PROVO, UTAH — A joint venture between investment affiliates of Redstone, MJW Investments and MHE Enterprises has acquired The Lodges at Glenwood, a 1,156-bed student housing community located near Brigham Young University in Utah.
The community offers a mix of studio, one- and three-bedroom units. Communal amenities include a study area, swimming pool and spa, volleyball court, gaming tables, cabanas and barbecue grill.
Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of CBRE secured acquisition financing for the property through a prominent life insurance company. Significant renovations are planned for the community, details of which were undisclosed. The seller and price were also undisclosed.
