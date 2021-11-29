Joint Venture Acquires 120,000 SF Mixed-Use Property in North Palm Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Mixed-Use, Office, Retail, Southeast

NORTH PALM BEACH, FLA. — American Commercial Realty Corp., a Palm Beach Gardens-based commercial real estate firm, and Investment Capital Partners, a commercial real estate firm based in Connecticut, have acquired Crystal Cove Commons, a mixed-use property in North Palm Beach totaling over 120,000 square feet of commercial space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Crystal Cove Commons includes 73,738 square feet of retail space and 46,787 square feet of office space on three floors. The property is anchored by Cod & Capers, a seafood market and restaurant, as well as Cucina Cabana, a fine Italian dining and entertainment attraction. Stormhouse Brewery, a family-owned brewpub, also recently joined the tenant roster. Other tenants include Fuse Specialty Appliances, USA Tile & Marble, Crystal Tree Carpet by STARK, Cabinets by Lenore and The Ice Cream & Yogurt Club. In total, more than 50 businesses call the center their home, many of which have been in the plaza for more than thirty years.

The mixed-use property is situated along US 1 just south of PGA Boulevard. Built in 1982, Crystal Cove Commons was substantially renovated between 2017 and 2019.