Joint Venture Acquires 124-Unit Multifamily Community in Columbia, South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A joint venture between Lexerd Capital Management and LMS Harbison has acquired The Lakes at Harbison, a 124-unit multifamily community in Columbia. The complex, which has been renamed The Lory of Harbison, was originally built in 1980 and sits on nine acres. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 950 to 1,230 square feet. Communal amenities include a cyber café, pool, fitness center, basketball court, clubhouse, playground and a tennis court. The asset is situated at 100 Fairforest Road, 10 miles northwest of downtown Columbia. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.
