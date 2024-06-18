Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4141-N-Scottsdale-Rd-Scottsdale-AZ
Located at 4141 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Ariz., the 162,227-square-foot building features three floors of office space and two levels of subterranean parking.
AcquisitionsArizonaOfficeWestern

Joint Venture Acquires 162,227 SF Office Building in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Phoenix-based developer George Oliver and Ascentris has purchased an office building located at 4141 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale’s Old Town district. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on three acres, the 162,227-square-foot property offers three stories of office space and two levels of subterranean parking. Georgie Oliver Design is leading a redevelopment at the property. Concepts are underway now and renovations are slated to begin in 2025.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.9M Sale of AutoZone-Occupied...

Escalante Golf Signs 25,000 SF Office Lease in...

Youth 180, ASD Open 10,000 SF Shared Office...

Hudson Atlantic Arranges Sale of 57-Unit Apartment Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.6M Sale of Long...

Midland Properties Buys 70,000 SF Industrial Property in...

Going Local for Retail Success in Dana Point,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 626-Unit Self-Storage...

SVN | Dunn Commercial Brokers Sale of 56,905...