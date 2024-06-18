Joint Venture Acquires 162,227 SF Office Building in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Phoenix-based developer George Oliver and Ascentris has purchased an office building located at 4141 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale’s Old Town district. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on three acres, the 162,227-square-foot property offers three stories of office space and two levels of subterranean parking. Georgie Oliver Design is leading a redevelopment at the property. Concepts are underway now and renovations are slated to begin in 2025.