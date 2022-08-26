Joint Venture Acquires 166,000 SF Office Building in Metro Boston, Plans Life Sciences Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

With flexible floor plates, heavy floor loads, multiple loading docks, sufficient ceiling heights and ample parking as well as a fitness center, cafeteria and outdoor patio area, the office building at 1 Oak Park Drive in Bedford, Massachusetts, checks many of the boxes for a life sciences conversion play.

BEDFORD, MASS. — A joint venture between Redgate, Optimum Asset Management and AEW Capital Management has acquired a 166,000-square-foot office building in the northwestern Boston suburb of Bedford with plans to implement a life sciences conversion program. Tom Sullivan and Ross Fishman of Cushman & Wakefield arranged $82.2 million in acquisition and conversion financing through Ares on behalf of the joint venture. A construction timeline was not disclosed.