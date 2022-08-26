Joint Venture Acquires 166,000 SF Office Building in Metro Boston, Plans Life Sciences Conversion
BEDFORD, MASS. — A joint venture between Redgate, Optimum Asset Management and AEW Capital Management has acquired a 166,000-square-foot office building in the northwestern Boston suburb of Bedford with plans to implement a life sciences conversion program. Tom Sullivan and Ross Fishman of Cushman & Wakefield arranged $82.2 million in acquisition and conversion financing through Ares on behalf of the joint venture. A construction timeline was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.