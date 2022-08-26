REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Acquires 166,000 SF Office Building in Metro Boston, Plans Life Sciences Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

14-Oak-Park-Drive-Bedford-Massachusetts

With flexible floor plates, heavy floor loads, multiple loading docks, sufficient ceiling heights and ample parking as well as a fitness center, cafeteria and outdoor patio area, the office building at 1 Oak Park Drive in Bedford, Massachusetts, checks many of the boxes for a life sciences conversion play.

BEDFORD, MASS. — A joint venture between Redgate, Optimum Asset Management and AEW Capital Management has acquired a 166,000-square-foot office building in the northwestern Boston suburb of Bedford with plans to implement a life sciences conversion program. Tom Sullivan and Ross Fishman of Cushman & Wakefield arranged $82.2 million in acquisition and conversion financing through Ares on behalf of the joint venture. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  