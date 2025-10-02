Joint Venture Acquires 221,284 SF Shopping Center in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A joint venture led by Washington, D.C.-based Carderock has acquired Caste Village, a 221,284-square-foot shopping center in the South Hills area of Pittsburgh. Grocer Giant Eagle anchors the center, which is also home to tenants such as Banfield Pet Hospital, St. Clair Health, Fitness 19 and Princess Lanes Bowling Center. The new ownership plans to upgrade the center via a revitalized gathering area, improved façade and systems and a re-tenanted former Shell gas station and recently vacated Rite Aid store. Adam Bieber of BWE arranged financing for the acquisition. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.