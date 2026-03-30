Joint Venture Acquires 243-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Texas at Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between Ascentris and Student Quarters has acquired Noble 2500, a 243-bed student housing community serving students at the University of Texas at Austin. Built in 2023, the property is located in Austin’s West Campus neighborhood and offers 118 fully furnished units in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include study lounges, a courtyard pool, fitness center, yoga studio and a rooftop sky lounge. The new ownership plans to enhance the property’s common areas and implement operational improvements to boost leasing performance. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.