Joint Venture Acquires 247,947 SF Office Complex in Downtown Sarasota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

SARASOTA, FLA. — A joint venture between Feldman Equities LLC, Tower Realty Partners and Equity Street has acquired Sarasota City Center, a two-building, 247,947-square-foot office complex located at 1819 Main St. in downtown Sarasota. The complex was 82 percent leased at the time of sale. The buyers plan to renovate and lease-up the property over the next two years. Equity Street will finance an undisclosed amount for the acquisition. Bryan Clark and Daniel Pinkus of JLL arranged financing through NXT Capital on behalf of the joint venture for the acquisition and renovation plans. The asset comprises the 13-story North Tower, the three-story South Tower and a six-story parking garage with 611 spaces. The property features green floor-to-ceiling reflective glass, a tenant lounge, onsite restaurant, fitness center, hair salon and spa, shoe repair and landscaped courtyard with tables and chairs. Sarasota City Center was delivered in 1989 and renovated most recently in 2018. Hermen Rodriguez, Ike Ojala and Matthew McCormack of JLL represented the seller, The Dilweg Cos., in the transaction.