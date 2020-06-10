Joint Venture Acquires 250-Room Hutton Hotel in Midtown Nashville

Hutton Hotel was delivered in 2009 and draws inspiration from its proximity to Music Row, with two writers’ and recording studios within the hotel.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A joint venture between BentallGreenOak, Flank Management LP and Geolo Capital has acquired Hutton Hotel, a 250-room hotel in Midtown Nashville. The sales price was not disclosed, though the joint venture said it bought the asset in an all-cash deal. Hutton Hotel was delivered in 2009 and draws inspiration from its proximity to Music Row, with two writers’ and recording studios within the hotel. The hotel also offers three dining concepts: a coffee shop, all-day restaurant and a 5,000-square-foot entertainment venue that hosts live music events. Additional amenities include a Tesla Model S for guest transportation, fitness center, a spa and in-room record players. The seller was not disclosed, but Carey Watermark Investors (now known as Watermark Lodging Trust) purchased the asset in 2013 and listed it on the company’s year-end 2019 portfolio snapshot. Earlier this week, the Nashville Business Journal reported that 137 employees at Hutton Hotel were permanently laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.