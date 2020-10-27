REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Acquires 260-Unit Multifamily Community in Southwest Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at FortyThree 75 Apartments include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park, playground and a MARTA bus stop. (Image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

ATLANTA — A joint venture between Crown Bay Group LLC, Acorn Property Group LLC and Iron Street Capital LLC has acquired FortyThree 75 Apartments, a 260-unit multifamily community in southwest Atlanta. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park, playground and a MARTA bus stop. The buyers plan to renovate unit interiors as they become available. The asset is situated at 4375 Cascade Road, 12 miles west of downtown Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

