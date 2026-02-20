Joint Venture Acquires 26,630 SF Industrial Building in Fairfield, New Jersey, Plans Redevelopment

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — A joint venture between Legacy Real Estate Developers and Commerce Park Investors has acquired a 26,630-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. The partnership plans to redevelop the building at 611 Union Blvd., which was originally constructed in 1980 as the home of the Knickerbocker Machine Shop, to support retail and flex uses in addition to industrial. Howard Weinberg of JLL brokered the sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.