Friday, February 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Joint Venture Acquires 26,630 SF Industrial Building in Fairfield, New Jersey, Plans Redevelopment

by Taylor Williams

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — A joint venture between Legacy Real Estate Developers and Commerce Park Investors has acquired a 26,630-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. The partnership plans to redevelop the building at 611 Union Blvd., which was originally constructed in 1980 as the home of the Knickerbocker Machine Shop, to support retail and flex uses in addition to industrial. Howard Weinberg of JLL brokered the sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Bela Flor, TruVisa Sell Avalon Townhomes in Avondale,...

Northmarq Negotiates $19.5M Sale of Merritt Manor Apartments...

Pinnacle Brokers $3.5M Sale of Two Retail Properties...

Newmark Facilitates $44.5M Sale of Three-Building Office Portfolio...

TDC Completes 858,600 SF Industrial Project in Northeast...

IKEA to Open 46,000 SF Store in Huntsville,...

Stonemont, Iron Point Partners Fully Lease Topline Logistics...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 137,000 SF Office Building...

Edged U.S. to Open New Data Center Facility...