Joint Venture Acquires 271-Unit Grand at LaCenterra Apartment Complex in Metro Houston
KATY, TEXAS — A joint venture between global investment firm AXA IM Alts and RPM Living has acquired Grand at LaCenterra, a 271-unit apartment complex in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The Class A property was built in 2016 and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, conference facilities, library, outdoor kitchen and a package locker system. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.