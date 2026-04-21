Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Rambler-Park-Dallas
Major tenants at Rambler Park in Dallas include Children’s Health, Westwood and The Baptist Foundation. 
AcquisitionsLoansOfficeTexas

Joint Venture Acquires 310,943 SF Office Building in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A joint venture between Dallas-based Pillar Commercial and New York-based Ascent Real Estate Advisors has acquired Rambler Park, a 310,943-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The 14-story building is located within a medical district that is anchored by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital and is home to multiple healthcare tenants. Brian Carlton and De’On Collins of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal through First Bank. The seller was not disclosed.

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