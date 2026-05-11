Joint Venture Acquires 340-Unit Apartment Community in Plainfield, Illinois

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — JVM Realty Corp. has entered into a joint venture partnership with DRA Advisors to acquire Enclave at 127th, a 340-unit multifamily community in Plainfield. Built in 2013, the property offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The partnership plans to complete apartment unit renovations and amenity enhancements. Enclave at 127th has been part of JVM’s portfolio since 2014, and partnering with DRA will enable the firm to enhance the resident experience through strategic capital improvement, says Jay Madary, president and CEO of JVM.