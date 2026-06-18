Thursday, June 18, 2026
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AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Joint Venture Acquires 348,742 SF Retail Power Center in Ramsey, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

RAMSEY, N.J. — A joint venture between New York City–based alternative asset manager Wafra and local owner-operator Crossroads Cos. has acquired a 348,742-square-foot retail power center in Ramsey, located near the New York-New Jersey border. Interstate Shopping Center is a grocery-anchored (Shoprite) center that comprises seven buildings and 42 suites. Other tenants include T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Ulta Beauty, Michaels and DSW. Chris Munley, Colin Behr, David Gavin, Ryan Sciullo and Casey Benson Smith of CBRE structured the joint venture. Axiom Capital arranged acquisition financing for the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

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