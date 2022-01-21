Joint Venture Acquires 352,461 SF Industrial Property in Rockaway, New Jersey

Gannett uses its facility in Rockaway, New Jersey, to print and distribute multiple newspapers across the New York City metro area.

ROCKAWAY, N.J. — A joint venture between Ivy Realty, an investment firm with three offices along the East Coast, and an institutional investment fund advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management has purchased a 352,461-square-foot industrial property in Rockaway, about 40 miles west of New York City. The property sits on 45.8 acres and serves as a printing, assembly and distribution facility for media giant Gannett. Kevin Welsh, Brian Schulz, Jason Emrani, Maria Betancourt and Chris Koeck of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.