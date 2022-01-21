REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Acquires 352,461 SF Industrial Property in Rockaway, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

Gannett-Rockaway-New-Jersey

Gannett uses its facility in Rockaway, New Jersey, to print and distribute multiple newspapers across the New York City metro area.

ROCKAWAY, N.J. — A joint venture between Ivy Realty, an investment firm with three offices along the East Coast, and an institutional investment fund advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management has purchased a 352,461-square-foot industrial property in Rockaway, about 40 miles west of New York City. The property sits on 45.8 acres and serves as a printing, assembly and distribution facility for media giant Gannett. Kevin Welsh, Brian Schulz, Jason Emrani, Maria Betancourt and Chris Koeck of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  