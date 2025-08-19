Joint Venture Acquires 381-Bed Student Housing Community Near Louisiana State University

BATON ROUGE, LA. — A joint venture between affiliates of Monument Square Investment Group and a New York-based single-family office has acquired University Grove, a 381-bed student housing community located 2.7 miles south of the Louisiana State University (LSU) campus in Baton Rouge. Developed in 2024, the property offers 127 cottage-style units in three-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity.

Capital improvements are planned for the property, including upgrades to landscaping and amenity spaces. The community was 98.5 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller and terms of the transaction were not released.