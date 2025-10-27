Joint Venture Acquires 439,569 SF Northwoods Shopping Center in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A joint venture between Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate, Austin-based Epic Real Estate Partners and Centerbridge Partners LP has acquired Northwoods Shopping Center, a 439,569-square-foot retail power center in San Antonio. An H-E-B grocery store anchors the property and has operated at the site since its development in 1996. Additional tenants at the center, which was 91 percent leased at the time of sale, include Nordstrom Rack, Marshalls, Homesense, Barnes & Noble, Old Navy and Ulta Beauty. Truist Bank financed the acquisition. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.