Joint Venture Acquires 450,000 SF Mixed-Use Property in West Hartford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Mixed-Use, Northeast

Blue Back Square in West Hartford totals 450,000 square feet. The property was built in 2006.

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. — Blue Back Capital Partners LLC, a joint venture between Greenwich, Conn.-based Charter Realty & Development Corp. and Rialto Capital, has acquired Blue Back Square, a 450,000-square-foot mixed-use property in West Hartford. The property was built in 2006 and includes 215,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, as well as 200,000 square feet of office and medical office space. Retail anchor tenants include Crate & Barrel, Cinepolis Cinemas, West Elm and Barnes & Noble. The seller was Starwood Retail Partners, which purchased the property in 2013.