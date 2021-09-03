REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Acquires 504-Unit Morgan Apartments in North Austin

The Morgan is a 504-unit apartment community on Austin's north side that was originally built in the mid-1980s.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A joint venture between California-based investment firm Archway Equities, CAF Capital Partners and Cleveland-based Citymark Capital has acquired The Morgan, a 504-unit apartment community in Austin. The value-add property was built in the mid-1980s on the city’s north side and was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The Morgan offers one- and two-bedroom units and an amenity package that includes multiple pools, a business center, walking trails, a dog park and an outdoor kitchen area. The seller was not disclosed.

