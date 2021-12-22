Joint Venture Acquires 54-Acre Land Parcel in Buckeye, Arizona for Logistics Park Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

The joint venture plans to develop a two-building logistics warehouse park, totaling 900,000 square feet, at the 54-acre site in Buckeye, Ariz.

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Buckeye 54 LLC, a joint venture between Contour Real Estate and Shopoff Realty Investments, has purchased a 54-acre industrial development site at the southeast corner of Southern Avenue and Rainbow Road in Buckeye. KWC Motorsports LLC sold the property for $6.5 million.

The joint venture plans to develop a logistics park with two warehouses totaling 900,000 square feet.

Paul Borgesen and Dylan Sproul of SVN Desert Commercial Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.