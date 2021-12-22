Joint Venture Acquires 54-Acre Land Parcel in Buckeye, Arizona for Logistics Park Development
BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Buckeye 54 LLC, a joint venture between Contour Real Estate and Shopoff Realty Investments, has purchased a 54-acre industrial development site at the southeast corner of Southern Avenue and Rainbow Road in Buckeye. KWC Motorsports LLC sold the property for $6.5 million.
The joint venture plans to develop a logistics park with two warehouses totaling 900,000 square feet.
Paul Borgesen and Dylan Sproul of SVN Desert Commercial Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.
