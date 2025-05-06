Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Joint Venture Acquires 59,020 SF Shopping Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

by John Nelson

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A joint venture between ShopOne Centers REIT, Pantheon and a global institutional investor has acquired Riverview Commons, a 59,020-square-foot shopping center located in Rock Hill, roughly 15 miles south of Charlotte.

Food Lion and Dollar General anchor the property, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Additional retailers at the center include Computer CPR, Exquisite Nails & Spa, Hair Savvy Salon, Big Wok II, Rock Hill Bagels & Deli, Ivy Rehab and ISI Elite Training.

The joint venture now owns 21 retail centers. Riverview Commons marks ShopOne’s first acquisition in the Charlotte metro area.

