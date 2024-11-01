Friday, November 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsHawaiiMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Joint Venture Acquires 70,000 SF Upscale Retail Center in Waikoloa, Hawaii

by Amy Works

WAIKOLOA, HAWAII — A joint venture between Pacific Retail Capital Partners, Starwood Property Trust and Taconic Capital Advisors has purchased Kings’ Shops, a retail property in Waikoloa. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Tenants at the nearly 70,000-square-foot Kings’ Shops include Tiffany & Co., Tommy Bahama, Tori Richard, Travis Matthews, Lululemon, Kahala, Roy’s Waikoloa Bar & Grill by Chef Roy Yamaguchi, Foster’s Kitchen and A-Bay’s Island Grill. The property also offers venues for live entertainment, including music and fire dancing, weekly farmers markets and monthly night market events.

You may also like

Unique Properties Brokers $5.4M Sale of Warehouse Building...

Vestar Underway on $3M Renovation Project at 385,000...

Commercial Kentucky, Cushman & Wakefield Broker Sale of...

Greystone Provides Two Agency Loans for Multifamily Communities...

Cohen & Steers, Acadia Realty Trust Purchase Open-Air...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Retail Strip...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 112-Unit Alto Highland Park...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 7.5-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage...

Vista Cos. Acquires 21,000 SF Retail Strip Center...