Joint Venture Acquires 70,000 SF Upscale Retail Center in Waikoloa, Hawaii

WAIKOLOA, HAWAII — A joint venture between Pacific Retail Capital Partners, Starwood Property Trust and Taconic Capital Advisors has purchased Kings’ Shops, a retail property in Waikoloa. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Tenants at the nearly 70,000-square-foot Kings’ Shops include Tiffany & Co., Tommy Bahama, Tori Richard, Travis Matthews, Lululemon, Kahala, Roy’s Waikoloa Bar & Grill by Chef Roy Yamaguchi, Foster’s Kitchen and A-Bay’s Island Grill. The property also offers venues for live entertainment, including music and fire dancing, weekly farmers markets and monthly night market events.