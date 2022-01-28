Joint Venture Acquires 792-Bed Student Housing Community in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A joint venture between TEXLA Housing Partners and a private equity fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has acquired Holleman Crossing, a 792-bed student housing community located near Texas A&M University in College Station. The garden-style property offers one-, two- and four-bedroom units across 20 buildings. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, private study rooms, and a dog park. Jeyton McNair and Greg Jasper of Stafford Barrett represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. The joint venture plans to implement a capital improvement program.