Joint Venture Acquires 792-Bed Student Housing Community Near Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, OKLA. — A joint venture between Monument Square Investment Group and affiliates of Walton Street Capital has acquired Cottage Row Stillwater, a 792-bed student housing community located near the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater. Developed in 2013, the property offers 231 cottage-style units and townhomes in two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a recently renovated, 11,000-square-foot clubhouse with study rooms, entertainment spaces and a fitness center; resort-style pool and hot tub; grilling stations; green space; full-sized basketball and sand volleyball courts; and a putting green. The joint venture plans to implement several capital improvements at the property, including new exterior paint and enhancements to the pool deck. The seller and additional terms of the transaction were not released.