Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cottage-Row-Stillwater
Cottage Row Stillwater, a student housing property for students at Oklahoma State University, totals 792 beds across 231 units. The property was built in 2013.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

Joint Venture Acquires 792-Bed Student Housing Community Near Oklahoma State University

by Taylor Williams

STILLWATER, OKLA. — A joint venture between Monument Square Investment Group and affiliates of Walton Street Capital has acquired Cottage Row Stillwater, a 792-bed student housing community located near the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater. Developed in 2013, the property offers 231 cottage-style units and townhomes in two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a recently renovated, 11,000-square-foot clubhouse with study rooms, entertainment spaces and a fitness center; resort-style pool and hot tub; grilling stations; green space; full-sized basketball and sand volleyball courts; and a putting green. The joint venture plans to implement several capital improvements at the property, including new exterior paint and enhancements to the pool deck. The seller and additional terms of the transaction were not released.

You may also like

Parkspring to Develop 392-Unit Multifamily Project in Waco

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 17,346 SF Retail Strip...

Smoothie King Opens Seven New Stores in Texas

Freight Forwarding Company Signs 14,969 SF Industrial Lease...

Kane Realty Breaks Ground on 20-Story Multifamily High-Rise...

JLL Secures Refinancings for Three Southeast Student Housing...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development...

Joint Venture Acquires 59,020 SF Shopping Center in...

Raintree Partners Invests $225M in Development of Three...