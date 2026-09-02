Joint Venture Acquires 95,551 SF Office Building in San Marcos, California

SAN MARCOS, CALIF. — A joint venture between Newport National Corp., Bluebird Capital Group and Salt Lake City-based Sundance Bay has acquired Civic View Corporate Centre, an office building located at 300 Rancheros Drive in San Marcos a northern suburb of San Deigo. At the time of sale, the 95,551-square-foot property was fully leased to a variety of tenants, including Smith Chason College, Black and Veatch and San Diego Regional Center.

Newport National Corp. originally developed the property in 2008 and sold it in 2015. With this reacquisition, the joint venture plans to invest in tenant improvement packages, including upgraded building amenities.

The new ownership has retained Chris Williams and Victoria Soto of CBRE to handing leasing for the property. Rick Reeder and Brad Tecca of Newmark, San Diego represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.