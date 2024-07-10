Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Planned renovations to the 10-story Boathouse apartments include updated common areas and fully furnishing all 250 units for student housing.
Joint Venture Acquires Boathouse Apartments in DC for $67.5M, Plans to Reposition for Student Housing

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A joint venture between Up Campus Student Living, Palmor Capital, BridgeInvest and Sabal Investment Holdings has purchased Boathouse, a 250-unit multifamily community located at 2601 Virginia Ave. NW in Washington, D.C.’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $67.5 million.

The new ownership is embarking on a redevelopment plan to convert and rebrand Boathouse to off-campus housing for students, faculty and staff for nearby George Washington University. Planned renovations to the 10-story property include updated amenities, common areas and fully furnishing all 250 units. The property, which features retail space and two levels of underground parking, was recently renovated by the previous ownership.

