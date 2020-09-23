Joint Venture Acquires Cadence Tucson Student Housing Community Near University of Arizona for $33 Million

A joint venture between Pebb Student Living and Coastal Ridge Real Estate plans to reposition The Cadence Tucson, a 456-bed community serving students attending the University of Arizona.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Pebb Student Living and Coastal Ridge Real Estate has acquired The Cadence Tucson, a 456-bed student housing community located near the University of Arizona, for $33 million.

The community offers studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom, fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, hot tub, rooftop fire pit, grilling station, onsite retail space, fitness center, tanning salon, sauna, gaming lounge and coffee bar.

The seller in the transaction was undisclosed.