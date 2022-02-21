REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Acquires Constitution Health Plaza in South Philadelphia for $77M

Constitution Health Plaza in Philadelphia totals 295,000 square feet.

PHILADELPHIA — A joint venture between locally based investment firm BG Capital, New Jersey-based Hampshire Cos. and Saudi Arabian investment firm Arbah Capital has acquired Constitution Health Plaza, a 295,000-square-foot medical office complex in South Philadelphia, for $77 million. The seller was not disclosed. The property, which is currently undergoing a renovation, also includes a 425-space parking garage. Major tenants include the City of Philadelphia, Malvern Behavioral Health, University of Pennsylvania Medicine, Mercy Health Systems and the Kidney Center of South Philadelphia.

