Joint Venture Acquires Dayton Office Campus in Sale-Leaseback Transaction
DAYTON, OHIO — A joint venture between Industrial Commercial Properties and Industrial Realty Group has acquired the LexisNexis-occupied office campus in Dayton for an undisclosed price. The 391,000-square-foot, four-building property sits on 60 acres. Doug Altemuehle of Newmark represented the seller, LexisNexis, in the sale-leaseback transaction. Don Feathers of Roaring Fork Advisors LLC represented the buyers, which plan to modernize the asset. LexisNexis, a provider of legal and business research, will remain the anchor tenant at the campus.
