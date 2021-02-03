REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Acquires Dayton Office Campus in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Ohio

The 391,000-square-foot, four-building property sits on 60 acres. The seller, LexisNexis, will remain the anchor tenant.

DAYTON, OHIO — A joint venture between Industrial Commercial Properties and Industrial Realty Group has acquired the LexisNexis-occupied office campus in Dayton for an undisclosed price. The 391,000-square-foot, four-building property sits on 60 acres. Doug Altemuehle of Newmark represented the seller, LexisNexis, in the sale-leaseback transaction. Don Feathers of Roaring Fork Advisors LLC represented the buyers, which plan to modernize the asset. LexisNexis, a provider of legal and business research, will remain the anchor tenant at the campus.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  