Joint Venture Acquires Development Site for 648-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Core Spaces, Up Campus Properties and Harrison Street has acquired a development site near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson. The site will be home to a 648-bed student housing community dubbed Hub Tucson V.

TSB Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor to the joint venture in the acquisition. Set for delivery in fall 2025, the community will offer 161 units in a mix of studio, one-, two-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities will include a luxury rooftop deck with a swimming pool and grilling area; hot tub; fitness and business centers; exterior terraces; study rooms; and private parking.