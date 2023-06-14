Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Hub Tucson V will feature 648 beds near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

Joint Venture Acquires Development Site for 648-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Arizona

by Jeff Shaw

TUCSON, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Core Spaces, Up Campus Properties and Harrison Street has acquired a development site near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson. The site will be home to a 648-bed student housing community dubbed Hub Tucson V. 

TSB Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor to the joint venture in the acquisition. Set for delivery in fall 2025, the community will offer 161 units in a mix of studio, one-, two-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations. 

Shared amenities will include a luxury rooftop deck with a swimming pool and grilling area; hot tub; fitness and business centers; exterior terraces; study rooms; and private parking. 

You may also like

Landmark Cos. to Develop 296-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 17.6-Acre Industrial Development Site...

Westfield to Pull Out of San Francisco, Surrenders...

CapRock Partners Buys 22 Acres Within World Logistics...

Silver Creek Starts Construction of Sossaman Business Campus...

Newmark Arranges Sale of San Tomas Business Centre...

Brookfield, G&S Investors Break Ground on 60-Story Multifamily...

Beechwood Receives Approval for 43-Acre Residential Development in...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $46.6M HUD-Insured Loan for...