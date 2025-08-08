Joint Venture Acquires Disston Plaza Shopping Center in St. Petersburg, Florida for $31.4M

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — A joint venture between AEW Capital Management, Mack Real Estate Group (MREG) and Soundwater Properties (SWP) has acquired Disston Plaza, a 129,150-square-foot shopping center located in St. Petersburg. The sales price was $31.4 million, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. This transaction marks the second acquisition for the newly formed joint venture, which targets grocery-anchored retail centers in East Coast markets with purchase prices between $10 million and $50 million. Danny Finkle and Jorge Portela of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Publix anchors Disston Plaza, which features a mix of additional tenants including Bealls Outlet, Dollar Tree, Pet Supermarket and The UPS Store. Built in 1954, the center sits on roughly 12 acres.