Joint Venture Acquires East Tampa Office Complex for $31M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Interstate Corporate Center is a 350,000-square-foot office complex on Tampa’s east side. The property was built in 1984 and renovated in 2018.

TAMPA, FLA. — A joint venture between Torose Equities, Merrimac Ventures and Linkvest Capital has purchased Interstate Corporate Center, a 350,000-square-foot office complex on Tampa’s east side. The property is located on a 50-acre site at 6302 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., about six miles from downtown Tampa. An entity doing business as B&L Investments Interstate LLC sold the property for $31 million. Dale Peterson, Joe Chick, Kristen Hagen, Courtney Snell and Nick Sharpe of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1984 and renovated in 2018, Interstate Corporate Center was 80 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Hillsborough County School Readiness Coalition Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., HealthPlanOne and the Florida Department of Revenue Child Support Services. The largest tenant, Concentrix CVG Customer Management Group Inc., occupies 81,134 square feet.