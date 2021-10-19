Joint Venture Acquires Fresh Market Village in South Florida for $25.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The Fresh Market Village is a 55,046-square-foot center that was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including The Fresh Market, 2 Vinez Restaurant & Wine Bar, Starbucks Coffee, Casa Mia and Gretchen Scott Designs.

JUPITER, FLA. — A joint venture between JB Capital Management and Royce Properties has acquired Fresh Market Village, a shopping center in Jupiter, for $25.5 million. Justin Smith of Atlantic Retail represented the seller, an entity doing business as Adar Jupiter LLC, in the transaction.

The Fresh Market Village is a 55,046-square-foot center that was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including The Fresh Market, 2 Vinez Restaurant & Wine Bar, Starbucks Coffee, Casa Mia and Gretchen Scott Designs. Located at 311 E. Indiantown Road, the center is about 2.6 miles from Jupiter Beach, approximately 16.3 miles from West Palm Beach and about 20.7 miles from Palm Beach International Airport.