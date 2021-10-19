REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Acquires Fresh Market Village in South Florida for $25.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Fresh Market Village

The Fresh Market Village is a 55,046-square-foot center that was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including The Fresh Market, 2 Vinez Restaurant & Wine Bar, Starbucks Coffee, Casa Mia and Gretchen Scott Designs.

JUPITER, FLA. — A joint venture between JB Capital Management and Royce Properties has acquired Fresh Market Village, a shopping center in Jupiter, for $25.5 million. Justin Smith of Atlantic Retail represented the seller, an entity doing business as Adar Jupiter LLC, in the transaction.

The Fresh Market Village is a 55,046-square-foot center that was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including The Fresh Market, 2 Vinez Restaurant & Wine Bar, Starbucks Coffee, Casa Mia and Gretchen Scott Designs. Located at 311 E. Indiantown Road, the center is about 2.6 miles from Jupiter Beach, approximately 16.3 miles from West Palm Beach and about 20.7 miles from Palm Beach International Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews