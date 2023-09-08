Joint Venture Acquires Green Valley Corporate Center Office Complex in Henderson, Nevada for $17.2M

HENDERSON, NEV. — A joint venture between Los Angeles-based Partners Capital Inc. and Las Vegas-based CNR Retail has purchased Green Valley Corporate Center South, an office complex located at 2500 and 2550 Paseo Verde Parkway in Henderson. JMA Ventures and Blue Vista Capital Management sold the asset for $17.2 million, or $188 per square foot.

Tyler Ecklund, Marc Magliarditi, Travis Landes, Michael Hsu, Brad Peterson, Darren Lemmon and Justin Witt of CBRE represented the sellers, while Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers represented the buyers in the transaction.

Built in 2000 and 2002, the two-building Green Valley Corporate Center South offers 91,742 square feet of Class A office space and is part of an eight-building office portfolio within the master-planned Green Valley corridor.

At the time of sale, Green Valley Corporate Center South was 81.6 percent occupied. Current tenants include GK Properties Real Estate & Management, Thrive Aviation and Village Capital & Investment.

The buyer plans to convert the existing single-story office buildings into a lifestyle center with a focus on crafted dining, retail, design, entertainment, health and wellness uses.