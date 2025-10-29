Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Joint Venture Acquires Northern New Jersey Apartment Building for $165M

by Taylor Williams

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. — A joint venture between two New York City-based firms, Hyperion Group and Benenson Capital, has acquired The Centre, a 16-story apartment building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Cliffside Park, for $165 million. The Centre consists of 314 units that come in studio, one- and two-bedroom units and range in size from 564 to 1,385 square feet. Amenities include a pool, health club, lounge, billiards and card room, spa and 24-hour concierge services. The Centre also houses 52,000 square feet of commercial space across two stories. The seller was not disclosed.

