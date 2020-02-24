REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Acquires Office Building in D.C. for $34.7M, Plans to Reposition as Apartments

1313 L Street is an 84,040-square-foot office building in downtown Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A joint venture between Lincoln Property Co. and Cadillac Fairview has acquired 1313 L Street, an 84,040-square-foot office building in downtown Washington, D.C., for $34.7 million. The property is situated less than a mile from The White House. The building was formerly the headquarters of the seller, the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). The asset was originally built in 1984 and has served at NAEYC’s headquarters since 2006. Dek Potts, Susan Carras, Walter Coker and Brian Crivella of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. West, Lane & Schlager (WLS) is advising NAEYC on its relocation to a new headquarters. The buyers plan to redevelop the building into apartments, but provided few details.

