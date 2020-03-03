REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Acquires Office Property in White Plains, New York, for $42.5M

Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office

The two-building office property is located at 140 and 150 Grand St.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A joint venture between Jack Sitt Real Estate LLC and GII LLC, a UAE-based financial service firm, has acquired Grand Street Plaza, an office property located northeast of New York City in White Plains. The sales price for the 217,628-square-foot, two-building property was $42.5 million. Located at 140 and 150 Grand St., the Class A property was 90 percent leased at the time of sale, primarily to government- and law-related tenants. Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley and Jeremy Neuer led a CBRE team that represented the seller, an a fund managed by Westport Capital Partners LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the the joint venture as the buyer.

 

