Joint Venture Acquires Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Orlando

by John Nelson

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — A joint venture between Cohen & Steers Income Opportunities REIT Inc. and Phillips Edison & Co. has purchased Oak Grove Shoppes, a Publix-anchored shopping center located in the Orlando suburb of Altamonte Springs. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The 142,000-square-foot property was redeveloped in 2023 and features a 48,000-square-foot Publix grocery store that opened in 2023, as well as a new Marshalls store. The center was 91 percent leased at the time of sale.

Oak Grove Shoppes is the second acquisition for the Cohen & Steers-Phillips Edison joint venture, which is targeting $300 million in grocery-anchored shopping center acquisitions. As part of the joint venture arrangement, Cohen & Steers owns an 80 percent stake of the center while Phillips Edison owns the minority stake and handles operations.

